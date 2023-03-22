Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

TSLA stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

