Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

