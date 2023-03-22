The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.89. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

