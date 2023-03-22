The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $276.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $238.48 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

