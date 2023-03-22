The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,989 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.69.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

