The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.30.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,089 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

