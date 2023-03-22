The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Richard A. Barasch Purchases 50,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Barasch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 31.4 %

Shares of TOI stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

