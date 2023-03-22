The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Richard A. Barasch Purchases 50,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Barasch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TOI stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $10.26.
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
