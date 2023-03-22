The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $339.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

