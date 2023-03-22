Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $251.47 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00358699 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.89 or 0.26071475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010183 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01052054 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $130.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.