TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 60,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 444,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $781.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 755,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.