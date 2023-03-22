Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $176.71 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

