Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $636.75 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $646.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.34. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.