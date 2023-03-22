Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes $41,000 Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WE opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

