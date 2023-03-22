Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Shawn Wallace Acquires 25,000 Shares

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.
Torq Resources Price Performance
CVE:TORQ opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of C$53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. Torq Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$0.92.
Torq Resources Company Profile
