Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 46,012 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 306.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $316.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

