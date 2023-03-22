Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

