Transform Wealth LLC Buys 559 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

