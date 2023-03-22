Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.