Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

