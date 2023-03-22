Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 179,461 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.