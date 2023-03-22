Transform Wealth LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,024,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.