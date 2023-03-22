Transform Wealth LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,342 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after buying an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,298,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.