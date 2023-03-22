Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MSCI by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $554.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.52. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

