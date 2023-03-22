Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 79.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 190,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of TY stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

