Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,263.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

