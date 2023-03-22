Transform Wealth LLC Sells 5,073 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

