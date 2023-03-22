Transform Wealth LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.47 and a 200-day moving average of $358.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

