Transform Wealth LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

