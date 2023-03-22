UBS Group Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $155.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.34.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

