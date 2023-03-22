UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after buying an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 347,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.

About UDR



UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.



