Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 357 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

