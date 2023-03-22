Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys Shares of 13,088 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

