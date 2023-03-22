Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys Shares of 9,065 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

