Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Invests $202,000 in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

