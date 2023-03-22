Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

