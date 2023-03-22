Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Insider Gary Lloyd Ropiecki Sells 1,151 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) insider Gary Lloyd Ropiecki sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $20,775.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE UVE opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.