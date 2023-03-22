VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $253.64 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.60.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

