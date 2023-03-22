Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.