Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

