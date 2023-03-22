Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

