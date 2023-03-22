Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 10th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

