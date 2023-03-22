Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

