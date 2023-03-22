Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.