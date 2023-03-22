Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

