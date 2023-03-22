Venus USDC (vUSDC) Reaches Market Cap of $104.71 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.71 million and approximately $29.68 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00358699 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.89 or 0.26071475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0219429 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,939,955.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.