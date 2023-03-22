VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Rob Laidlaw Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78.

VerticalScope Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of FORA opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

