Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
NFJ stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.
