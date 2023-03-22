Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NFJ stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 565.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 119,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 101,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,141,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.

