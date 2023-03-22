Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

V stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

