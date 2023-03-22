W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

