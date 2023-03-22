Wealth CMT Buys 3,101 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth CMT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

